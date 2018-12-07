Deputy helps save baby born on side of road

The quick action of a Johnson County sheriff's deputy helped save the life a newborn baby.

About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kyrra Wenger of Washington was in labor and was rushing to University of Iowa Hospitals. But it turns out her baby wasn't going to wait. Wenger stopped in the area of Highway 1 and 520th Street Southwest near Kalona, which is in rural Johnson County.

A sheriff's deputy arrived, and shortly after that she delivered the baby. Deputy Doran Williams noticed the baby was not breathing properly, so he moved the umbilical cord, and that helped the baby start breathing.

Wenger and her baby continued on to University Hospitals, and they’ve since gone home. Both are doing well.

