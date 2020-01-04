Derailed cars moved from main track, cleanup continues in LeClaire

Cleanup efforts following Friday's train derailment in Downtown LeClaire continued Saturday morning.

Canadian Pacific staff say rail traffic has resumed and all derailed cars have been moved away from the main track.

CP staff indicated that throughout the day, remaining rail cars would be loaded onto tractor trailers and removed from the site with cleaning being performed as the process continues.

Traffic in the downtown area will continue throughout this process. Be aware as you travel through the downtown area and allow a few extra minutes to your commute.