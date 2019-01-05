West Des Moines Hy-Vee recalls cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands mix

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention after receiving a letter from the supplier. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.
Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.
Below is a list of products that are being voluntarily recalled:
Variety and Size:
Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz