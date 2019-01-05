West Des Moines Hy-Vee recalls cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands mix

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention after receiving a letter from the supplier. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.

Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

Below is a list of products that are being voluntarily recalled:

Variety and Size:

Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz