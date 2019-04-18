Des Moines announced as finalist for IRONMAN Triathlon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines could be in the running to host the Ironman race in 2020.

According to a tweet from the official Ironman Triathlon Twitter page, there are three other finalists including Memphis, Tennessee, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.



The final announcement will be made in June, according to the Twitter page.

An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. It includes at 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon run.

