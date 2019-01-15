Des Moines area pet rescue helps litter of puppies who were thrown off bridge

Over a dozen puppies are receiving care and treatment after being thrown off a bridge on the Iowa/Missouri border.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport officials took to Facebook on Sunday, Jan. 13 with the news. They said a witness saw someone thrown 14 newborn puppies off the bridge. The sheriff had a rescue pick them up, but when they found the puppies did not have a nursing mom, AHeinz57 went and picked them up.

AHeinz57 officials said they spoke with the witness who saw the puppies being tossed over the bridge. The witness, Terry Parkhurst, said he and his brother were driving down the road when they saw a man throw something over and then sped off. Curious, the brothers stopped to see what it was and his brother ran down to grab a feed sack before it went through the ice. After realizing the bag was full of pups, they wrapped them int heir coats and called for help.

