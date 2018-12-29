Des Moines man charged with murder

Police have charged a Des Moines man with murder in the deaths of his mother and uncle.

Detectives on Friday night charged 30-year-old Joshua Lee Adams with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, 49-year-old Tracy Linn Adams, and his uncle, 54-year-old Gaylord George Jolly Jr.

Police say both of the victims died of "sharp-force injuries."

Adams was charged hours after officers were called to a home in northeast Des Moines to check a report of an assault. They found the bodies inside.

Both of the victims were residents of Des Moines.