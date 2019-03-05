Des Moines police: Officers killed suspect who shot at them

Des Moines police say a suspect in a carjacking shot at officers, who fired back and killed him.

Police say the carjacking victim called 911 around 3:50 a.m. Monday to report that he'd been shot in a leg when two people stole his sport utility vehicle. Police say the SUV was occupied by two men and a woman when it was spotted around 10 minutes later.

It went up a dead-end street and parked in a driveway. The three got out and walked away, and the woman and one of the men were soon detained.

Police say three officers then found the last suspect hiding near a garage. Police say the officers told him to show his hands, and he responded by firing several shots at them. They returned his fire and killed him. He's been identified as 36-year-old Luke Anthony Swann, of Des Moines.

The other man in the car, 21-year-old William Lee Weaver, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also had a warrant from Warren County for a probation violation. He's being held in the Polk County Jail.

The three officers were identified as Brian Buck, Brian Minnehan and Ryan Steinkamp.