Des Moines Police captain passes away after battle with rare cancer

Des Moines Police Department officials posted to Facebook Friday announcing the passing of Police Captain Paul Stout.

The post went on to say Captain Stout had passed away after battling a rare cancer for several years.

"Captain Stout began his career with DMPD in 1988," the post read. "He worked in every Division of our organization, including the Patrol Section, Tactical Unit, Gang Unit, Crimes Against Persons Section, and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. In some of these assignments he was a line officer. Others, a supervisor. In all, he was a respected leader and valued team member."

Captain Stout also was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country for many years. He also earned a Bronze Star during an overseas combat deployment.

