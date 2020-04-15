Descubre with Montse: Coping with COVID-19

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Descubre means "discover" and I'm here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse's 8th episode, "Coping with COVID-19." The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 is spreading through the entire world with nearly 2 million positive cases on April 15th, 2020. As most of us are staying and working from home, it's important to put mental health at the forefront.

Today, we will be speaking with Joyce Morrison who is a therapist and social worker about how to make sure you're putting your wellbeing first, and how to cope.

As a side note: like you, I'm working from home instead of the studio. So in parts of the interview, you may hear traffic in the background.

Montse Ricossa:

How have you seen your job change over the past few weeks?

Joyce Morrison:

Pretty significantly. I run a team of three therapists and our program is directed primarily at youth ages 12-17 who are having a lot of difficulty at school, with their families, with the law. Because of COVID, we’ve had to go to the telephone or virtual contact with their families which is very different than what we usually do. I know the therapist at Vera French, the therapist there have had to go to telephone contact which is better than nothing but it’s not quite the same as face the face with families and connect with them.

Montse Ricossa:

How have you seen COVID-19 affect the people that you work with and mental health overall?

Joyce Morrison:

This is a very difficult time for us. I have specialized in the treatment of trauma for 35 years. I started working in child protection and that led to other areas of treatment of trauma, sexual abuse, I've worked with soldiers, People with high levels of trauma with grief. And COVID is affecting everyone! I know the families we work with are very afraid. They're afraid to let their kids out of the house. They’re afraid to go out of the house in fear of bringing something home. Our kids want to know when life will go back to normal. Some of our kids are really missing school. Daily structure has been turned upside down which is difficult with people. And those with underlying mental health concerns like anxiety and depression, it’s making those disorders much worse. I believe our whole community and whole society has been deeply affected. And we’re just in the beginning stages of seeing what trauma will come.

Montse Ricossa:

What sorts of trauma do you anticipate?

Joyce Morrison:

I think we’re going to see people continue to be very fearful of getting sick when they leave their homes, of contact with others even when we’re given the go-ahead and clear to leave our homes and see one another again. I think that the daily death toll on the news, watching sometimes as our leaders in politics don't seem to know what the good answer is-that causes distrust and anxiety. I think people are just going to be very scared in so many areas. And it’s going to take our community to reach a level of normalcy again when we’re not burdened with fear and what’s already happened and what will go wrong again.

Montse Ricossa:

Since we most likely will have these shelter in home regulations and almost all the country is like this, what would you recommend to someone who is stuck at home right now and is kind of anxious like you mentioned?

Joyce Morrison:

I would really suggest that as much as they can they put structure and routine into their day. Structure helps to calm your system, knowing what’s next. Having a plan for the day, especially if you're home with other family members and children. Children really help thrive on routine. That can really help all of us to say ‘we might not really have control of the world but I can take a shower. I can make breakfast. I can play with my kids. I can talk to my friends on the phone. Knowing that we have some control over their lives can really help to keep that anxiety at bay. So if I can't have charge of what’s going on, what an I do for me and my family? It can really help to keep that anxiety down.

Montse Ricossa:

Off of that, if you don’t really interact with as many people, you can’t really get checked in on or make sure other people are okay. What would you say that others should do to check on their friends and family members to make sure everybody is ok during this time?

Joyce Morrison:

I would say use whatever technology is available to us. Use your phone. If you have a computer, you can set that up through Zoom or Google Team or other avenues to stay in contact with others. You don't have to spend your time talking to others about how horrible it is. You can keep those conversations to ‘how are you? I can't wait for spring. this is what‘s happening. This is what I cooked today’. You can have those sorts of conversations without letting COVID enter. How we’re connecting with others. It’s so important for us to let each other know how much we love each other, and how much we care even f we can’t see each other. Keep our connections strong. My friend and I talk every day. We’re very used to going to one another's houses to talk. So we say ‘where are you sitting? ‘ ‘i’m sitting at my blue chair by the table’ and I say ‘i’m sitting at my kitchen table’ and we say ‘ok well I envision where we are with each other in our spaces.' And we just talk. We just talk. That can be extremely helpful.

Montse Ricossa:

That’s a good idea! I know my family has been doing a ton of puzzles or if I go into a store looking for paints and art supplies, a ton of stores are sold out. Do you think these kinds of activities are what families are going towards? And what are the benefits of those kinds of things?

Joyce Morrison:

There are so many benefits. We as an MST team, our therapists have dropped off card games, puzzles, whatever we have to our families to talk to them. We’ve talked about ‘even if you can't cook, can you put toppings on a tombstone pizza? Those are called side to side exercises in the brain. They pull the two hemispheres in the brain to help connect and can relieve anxiety. So cooking, dancing, singing, puzzles, arts & crafts, creativity. All of those activities can really help to bring that level of anxiety down. We’re not going to stop the trauma from happening to our society but we can make it less and help each other.

Montse Ricossa:

Separate kind of topic- the unemployment rate seems to keep rising. At the beginning of April, it was around 10 million, in the middle of April it’s now close to 20 million. For somebody or for a family that is experiencing unemployment probably for probably their first time, what do you say they should take a look at or keep in mind during this trying time?

Joyce Morrison:

That all epidemics and pandemics in the past have had a beginning and ending point. We don't know when the end will be, but we have never seen an epidemic that has gone on for 10 years. And that’s something to hang onto. And I ask that people hang onto that. In times of economic downturn and high stress, child abuse and domestic violence can escalate very rapidly. And so I would ask people to remember, kids didn't create COVID. Your partner, your spouse did not create this. If you are having difficulty, I know this is going to sound very funny when we’re saying ‘I'm so tired of being isolated.’ If you need to, take a moment to breathe. If the stress is causing you to get angry, if it's causing you to feel like you're going to explode, take a moment to breathe to yourself. Whether you go into our bathroom, bedroom, outside for a minute. If there's no one else out there, take moment to breathe and remind yourself this is temporary. This too shall pass. My kids don't understand the molecular level of the DNA that’s causing this virus. We have a strong community, we have help out there. We encourage everybody to reach out for help.

Montse Ricossa:

What resources would you recommend that people reach out to? Because low-income families or families that don't have insurance right now because of unemployment cant get counseling. So what should they be doing right now?

Joyce Morrison:

Of course, they don't always have resources, they can't stock up on 3 weeks of food or toilet paper. That impacts them and that causes fear on how they're going to take care of their families. Are they going to get evicted when the bans are lifted? I think the low income is even deeply affected when life seems to be going okay. There are crisis lines. The Iowa department of public health has a crisis line. Vera French has telehealth services right now. And we are there. We have therapists there to work with people. Our number is 653-383-1900. The local child abuse council is posting resources on what to do and how to help your kids. We have a vast community of people who are there to help. I know some of the food banks are still open. I’m not sure what the website would be to find them because we were just looking them up the other day and we did find some are still open so if food is an issue, look to your local food bank.

Montse Ricossa:

We have to keep up with the news, the latest facts on COVID-19. Is it important to turn off the news after a certain point? I know I’m surrounded by it 24/7. But for those people that get overwhelmed with numbers and negative things, what would you recommend they do?

Joyce Morrison:

I really strongly recommend watching enough to get new information on safety guidelines, on new information on medications. I think we're all interested in the vaccine. Beyond that, I really encourage people to turn off the news. This past Saturday I did an experiment: I watched the news for 2 hours. Just tuning through different things on youtube, looking up what was happening. By the end of that, my hands were shaking, it was so overwhelming. So overwhelming. And I knew I was going to be doing this podcast. What can I say? Do I have actual experience with this? Yes, I do. So I limit myself to 10-15 minutes a day looking at what I want to see from reputable sources, John Hopkins, Harvard, University of Iowa, CDC. Then I turn it off and remember I’m in my house, I have activities I can do, I have people I love, animals I love and that I work to take care of them. So I’m working to work with our families the best we can with the methods we have

Montse Ricossa:

A lot of social media is playing a role with positive things and positive messages. I know there’ a bunch of Facebook groups saying ‘positive things happening in Muscatine’ or whatever. How do you think social media or seeing positive things helps?

Joyce Morrison:

I think seeing positive things is extraordinarily helpful. It’s uplifting, helps tie us together. It helps tell us we’re not alone. And we all need those messages. I saw one that said ‘today is a huge day. Even though I can't see you, I’m sending a hug to you. I would encourage people to stick with the positivity. You can share sadness because we have collective grief in this point in time. But sharing sadness is different than sharing negativity.

If it’s okay with you, I would like to do a little role modeling about how to help with anxiety. And it really is very simple and I want to share it with people. Breathing is where anxiety and fear management start. So it’s a simple breath in. hold. And out. And we’re gonna do it again and when you breathe out next time, take your shoulders off your ears which is where they go in anxiety, relax those muscles. So again, in. and out.

Montse Ricossa:

That did help.

Joyce Morrison:

It does. And that’s one of the simplest techniques to give to people. If you're wound up, your walls are closing in, breathe in, out, relax your muscles. And it helps your brain to start working again and keeps your brain from getting overwhelmed

Montse Ricossa:

A vaccine for COVID-19 likely won't be widely available until some time between April and October of 2021, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. So in the meanwhile, remember to wash your hands, sanitize, stay home if you can... and breathe.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, reviewed by David Nelson, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!