Descubre with Montse: Day of the Dead

Montse Ricossa:

Right!

Heather Aaronson:

It's something everybody experiences, and every culture celebrates loss in a different way. Particularly the Mexican outlook on death is kind of a beautiful thing where you're celebrating life and you're celebrating memories and joy and it's nothing that's hidden or quiet. You're talking about families, you're together, you're celebrating, you're remembering people that way and I think it has a beautiful universal appeal. And if someone is looking to grieve or search through their memories or think about people they've lost, this is such a beautiful way to do it. So I think once people are exposed to it, it has that draw. And of course, it has such beautiful artwork. We're an art museum we have artwork in our collection by many wonderful Latino artists and some of that art celebrates day of the dead and we had some artists come up from Guanajuato, Mexico to teach in the Quad Cities to learn those skills and work with community organizations to have this collection of Catrinas that we care for.

Montse Ricossa:

What kind of things did the artist from Guanajuato teach?

Heather Aaronson:

We've had several up here, the last one was Juan Fernandez, he's wonderful. There's photos of him out in the exhibition. He actually 3rd generation, he taught traditional construction of Catrinas. Many of these are meant to be up for a week and then done. Most of my girls are a decade old.

Montse Ricossa:

Wow!

Heather Aaronson:

We make new ones every year. So he taught us traditional, it almost is like basket weaving where you're using oak strapping and you soak it using oil string and hand-tying and hand forming the base of the Catrinas. You make the body and the like you're making a loose basket, make Papier-mâché layers. You have a layer of your flour glue, then a layer of newspaper, a layer of brown butcher paper, white paper. You're sanding and painting and any of them have a theme or traditional base but they have different themes and things like that. When he was here, we made them here and we had students in from creative arts academy and local schools come in to help along with many volunteers from all of the local organizations we partner with. We have some parade things here like the skulls. On the altar, the Catrina on the left, the small one dancing? That was one of the first we made. That was with Jesus pastor he came up, oh my god the first artisan we were able to bring up from Guanajuato in 2007... Here's Frida over here (laughs).

Montse Ricossa:

She's referencing Frida Kahlo of course in catrina form, the famous Mexican artist married to Diego Rivera, another artist. If you aren't familiar with Day of the Dead, there are a few different terms we use throughout our talk. There's a Calavera, which is a skull, typically decorated with flowers and lively colors. A skeleton is a Calaca, but more likely the ones you see for Halloween, not the Mexican ones you usually see decorated. Those are catrinas: a skeleton typically seen dressed formally in a hat with feathers.

I think for somebody who doesn't know very much about catrinas and day of the dead they see a skull with flowers on it. Could you explain why they are skulls but they have so much more behind them?

Heather Aaronson:

Right, so you have the skull motif way back to the Aztecs and Mexican revolution time. This political cartoonist Jose Pasada, a great artisan. But he was writing these political cartoons, these satires. Kind of poking fun during the revolution of Mexican citizens who wanted to emulate rich Europeans- who were maybe not staying true to their roots. And another symbolism of the skull is we're all the same, we're all the same underneath, no matter what you pretend to be, we're all the same underneath. He was the one that made that catrina face with the hat and the feather that we all know so well. He used it as slang for a rich person. That's kind of where it started, with an artist. Years later, you have Diego Rivera, who's married to Frida. He did this huge Saturday afternoon in Almeda park, this huge famous mural. And in the center of it, he has La Catrina. And he has a figure of him holding her hand next to him and dressed in that posada style, he named her catrina, that's where that figure was cemented and named. From then on she's become this symbol. But throughout the day of the dead you have the Calaveras, the calacas, you know, they can be shown and what they used to do for a living, they can be shown obviously decorated a variety of ways. Flowers? Huge symbolism. Especially the marigolds. That color, they're supposed to draw the souls home. So November 1st and November 2nd. The first is for babies and children, November 2nd for the adults. And you have your home alter and one of the main things is having those flowers and the golden color represent the sun and lighting the way home for the spirits you want to come visit you. There's a great legend that there was a priest- this was an Aztec legend – he was questioning the afterlife, this priest was questioning the afterlife. So many people in the village had died from this sickness. He said we're supposed to celebrate the afterlife, but is there an afterlife? He said, give me a sign. And the next morning, the hills were covered in marigolds. There's some cool little backstories and folklore there. If you've ever been down there that time of year, the markets are full of truck gardens and flowers so you know, that's an important thing to decorate with. Whether you're going to the cemetery to clean your ancestral gravesite. Special foods are so important when you're celebrating. When kids come I tell them when you're celebrating a holiday, what do you do? Special foods are a huge part of it, whether it's tamales or everybody's got their own mole recipe that's so closely guarded and you pack up all that food and put it on the altar. To show the spirits, look at this feast we've prepared for you! And if you go to the cemetery you pack it all up and go to the cemetery and you clean and decorate and many families may spend the evening there telling stories and playing cards and having an adult beverage. Everybody celebrates it differently but there's some beautiful traditions.

Montse Ricossa:

And it's interesting to see how Latinos aren't as scared of cemeteries, even as Americans. Like in pop culture you see in horror movies they always have some sort of thing there.

Heather Aaronson:

Exactly! When you introduce someone to the day of the dead, it's like, oh. It's this great way. Here in the exhibition, I incorporated a cemetery a few years ago because I really wanted to teach that. And there are photographs of cemeteries in Mexico and it's encouraging people to go light candles. There are mariachi instruments in there you can strum. And I have caught so many families in there sitting around and telling stories and talking about their families. And I'm like, yes! That's exactly what you're supposed to do. So I really love that part of it. It's really personal to me because when I started this, I was attracted to the holiday. I loved it. I work in education, in a museum, love to learn. I always had a love of Mexico and things like that. But I lost my spouse. And it really changed how I thought about the holiday. And how just going through that and just, ok how do you celebrate this life and how do I deal with this? And talking to people, everybody, everybody's lost, somebody! I talk to students every day, I can talk to a 6-year-old that lost a cat. And they get it when you're trying to talk with them about it. Um, I'm not, ok this is gonna sound bad but honestly, I had an older white male patron in here. And that's not normally someone who I would think would be attracted to this exhibition, right? So judging a book by its cover. He was spending his time and I had been walking back and forth from the studios. When I came back he had watched the little video and knew I was somebody who knew about this. And he grabbed my hand and stopped me and he had tears in his eyes. And he had lost his spouse and said 'I just want you to know this is really so cool. This has kind of changed and given me a new perspective on how to share a memory or how to think about this. And I'm like, right? Teary-eyed right away. But that's what I hope to happen! I hope people connect. I think it's important to introduce people to subjects that they can universally feel as humans.

Montse Ricossa:

So you've been seeing non-Latinos come, it's not just –

Heather Aaronson:

Oh my gosh, yes! We have families of Indian heritage that come every year, of all backgrounds. You wouldn't believe it! And all my friends with a Latino background who come in may remember their grandparents celebrating it or if they're adults in their 40's here with their kids they say 'oh my grandparents celebrated it but we never did' and go make their altars at home. So it's a way to remember their lost traditions for many Latino families, but also creating new traditions for those of many many backgrounds. So that's I think, that's where the pop culture comes in. And when we're talking about something like Coco, ok Coco's a very gentle way to introduce it too. All the kids already know about it, the kids are teaching their parents. It's pretty cool. And so many schools here in the Quad Cities have this in their curriculum so the kids are learning it anyway.

Montse Ricossa:

Speaking of Coco, we've seen the day of the dead become incredibly prevalent in the united states'. Pop culture. In the past few years, we've seen catrinas and calaveras pop up in nationwide chains like Target and Walmart. But why? It could be because Latinos are a driving economic force. According to a study done by a non-partisan group, Latino Donor Collaborative, the Latino GDP is projected to account for nearly one-quarter of the total u.s. GDP growth by 2020. And the same study found that if Latinos in the U.S. Were their own country, they would rank 8th largest in the world based on economic power.

Heather Aaronson:

I always worry with movies like how they express things, but I felt like Disney Pixar did a beautiful job. They were very careful. And they incorporated so many traditions in Coco. Obviously, it's a story and they're telling a story, but they did a very good job and were very respectful and so obviously it's everywhere, Target, it's at Dollar General, all over Amazon. It's really neat what they've highlighted and in doing that have highlighted some of the artists that made these things. So, I don't know, I think that's kind of... Mattel just came out with the Day of the Dead Barbie and it sold out and it's just a sign of the times that they're acknowledging this pop culture phenomenon as people's awareness has grown. That it's all over the internet, it's all over Facebook, it's all over everywhere. So, it's just this huge surge as they gain momentum. So, I think it's kind of - while I know people worry about cultural appropriation and things like that, it's also kind of this amazing powerplay though right? As Latino culture spreads through the United States I mean we're all human, we're all the same, we're all celebrating our human existence, so it's an amazing thing that people are embracing it. I try to look at the good. That part of it, it's just amazing!

Montse Ricossa:

Like you said with Barbie, I saw a lot of controversy over that because some could see companies seeing Latinos are a big generator for the economy and they're just playing towards that. From an art perspective, do you see that happening or are they maintaining a very traditional look and feel towards catrinas?

Heather Aaronson:

I feel like any of those toy companies have to walk a tight line. I applaud them for their acknowledgment, they've done Rosa Parks, they've done many artists. They've done people of all color and I appreciate that they have a line doing that with strong women. And having a Catrina Barbie is really interesting. I do think it's the timing for Mattel. They're in it to make money. That's ok. But I also like acknowledgment. There's kind of a balance there. It's always interesting to think about. It's like, eh... When I go, I like to collect things, I like authenticity. When we are able to have artists from Guanajuato 3rd generation come here and teach us, that's so amazing. But it's not the same experience as us doing it and teaching it. But it is learning the tradition and keeping it alive. So, if I was going to go buy a Catrina somewhere do I want to buy one that a 3rd generation artisan-made in Mexico? Absolutely! Do I want to buy one that I made in the studio class? Maybe. There are different levels of art that we have in or museum collection versus the art that I paint at home. But it's in the eye of the beholder.

So a few years ago Specter came out, the James Bond movie. And I saw it and was like, 'Okay, James Bond. Not that excited. It's cool. Whatever.' But the interesting, the opening scene on the trailer was this huge Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City.

Montse Ricossa:

Oh! I didn't see that!

Heather Aaronson:

Yeah, the cool thing is Mexico City didn't have that huge day of the day parade before the movie came out. And now they do, and now they've started having it every year!

Montse Ricossa:

(Laughs) Thanks, James Bond!

Heather Aaronson:

And people are coming into Mexico City every year saying 'where's the parade? That town has it, that town has it. We don't. Now we do.' So it's kind of weird pop culture.

Montse Ricossa:

That's a good influence of pop culture there I guess!

Heather Aaronson:

Yeah, so it's encouraging... encouraging the reach a little bit, I think that's cool.

Montse Ricossa:

I love that! Could you describe what this room or the other room looks like? What's in it?

Heather Aaronson:

Hopefully what I've kind of tried to create in the exhibition is a way to do a self-guided tour. So we talk about the background of the holiday and what you need to celebrate. Okay, you need to go to the market. What kinds of things do you need to buy at the market? So there's a kind of mini-market area with things you might purchase. What does the traditional altar look like? So we have a traditional altar with all the things, photos, and candles the flowers, the sugar skulls. We even have a beautiful Santo up there. So all the things you might need at the alter for an example. And a cemetery portion since that's a very important part of the holiday like I said and you can go in and actually decorate, you can go clean the gravesite since that's what you need to do and decorate it and light candles and share stories. obviously you can see all of the many large colorful larger than life catrinas. They range from 6 to 9 feet tall. We've got quite a few of those, so you'll see all of those. And there are some nice areas where you can share stories. So one of my favorite parts is an area is where you can share your story and people write their memory of their loved ones and leave them. So you can read through them but oh my gosh it'll get you every time but people do they sit and share their stories. And then, of course, there are things you can take home to celebrate, make your own papel picado simplified, or options to color a sugar skull shape and put your story inside to take home. Simple things like that are interactive. There's also actually an audio guide too so if you're doing a self-guided version you can listen to the documentary for 18 minutes if you want to, go a mobile audio tour where you dial in and listen and learn more about each section. And then there's questions peppered through and we like to do community gathering get feedback so there are questions you can think about. where you can write your post-it and slap it on the wall and leave your comments behind. Those are fun to read at the end of the day! It's pretty interactive and pretty friendly. Oh, and West Music in the cemetery has its own line of mariachi instruments and we called them and they said 'of course' and gave us these beautiful instruments to use. And you can totally touch them. So, there are three instruments, I'd say small, medium, large. There are three different string instruments in there you can even if you don't know how to play, you can just strum and imagine things. Every now and then, I had a dad in there the other day that was - He was admiring the instrument and I said, 'you know, you can play those' and he sat down and jammed down. I said, 'you can come down and play every day to perform for us' (laughs). It's really fun because if you come with a family there's something to do. It's very colorful it's kind of funny because the other exhibition that was lovely, the one right before was a very small kind of quiet landscape paintings which are lovely. Then you come to this very large fiesta with papel picado banners. It sucks you right in!

Montse Ricossa:

A little more lively, even though it's dead people!

Heather Aaronson:

(Laughs) I love that. I love the sassiness of our catrinas. They're joyful, very joyful.

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you!

Heather Aaronson:

Absolutely, thanks for coming!

Montse Ricossa:

Day of the Dead has been deemed an indigenous festivity worldwide by UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, reviewed by Sharon DeRycke, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!