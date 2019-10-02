Descubre with Montse: East Moline Paletera Project and reclaiming chingona



Sofia:

It felt surreal, like something you'd see in a movie or something. The community we live in really does want to see these girls go to D.C.

Montse Ricossa:

A group of teenage girls raising money by selling paletas - Mexican popsicles - so they can afford a class trip to Washington D.C. From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Paletas are Mexican popsicles. This group of girls is "paleteras" - those who sell popsicles. The only group of mobilized paleteras in the Quad Cities... and reclaiming "chingona," a once derogatory term used against Latinas. It's now a word "boss women" like the paleteras call themselves.

Joining me are the two middle schoolers, Gabby and Jessica. And Sofia, one of the high schoolers helping these girls.

Montse Ricossa:

Can y'all tell me what a paleta is and how that's different than a popsicle?

Sofia:

A paleta is a Mexican popsicle but it's made with real fruit so it's not syrupy.

Gabby:

And it's not just sugar, it's more natural.

Sofia:

And they come in more exotic flavors like 'arroz con leche' and watermelon.

(Archived video from July)

*Bicycle horn* "Come buy your paletas!"

The paleteras selling paletas every Sunday at Runner's Park for $2 each, with the goal of raising $1600 for each girl.

Montse Ricossa:

What did you learn through this program?

Jessica:

Just like people skills, how to talk to customers.

Sofia:

What I learned from this project was leadership. Like how to show these girls without telling them what to do. Like 'do this, you're doing this wrong,' but to show them a way to have those social skills that they're learning. And I definitely saw some growth.

Montse Ricossa:

Aw. How'd you see them grow?

Sofia:

(Laughs) They were shy to talk to people, and then they were walking around and telling people what the project is about, I saw growth.

Margarita Mojica is a teacher for the East Moline School District, and the one who started the Paletera Project

Montse Ricossa:

How did you get involved with this?

Margarita Mojica:

It started last summer, the summer of 2018. It was the end of the school year. My students who were 7th graders saw the posters up around the hallways of the D.C. trip and of course, everyone wanted to go to the D.C. trip. And of course, reality set in and they saw the price was $1000 and our students don't come from houses with money like that. So they moved onto something else except for 2 of my boys. And they really wanted to go to D.C. trip so we started throwing out ideas of how they could raise the money and somehow they settled on popsicles as a joke. Then we realized there are no paleteros in the Quad Cities! No mobile paleteros. So it started with them and they successfully earned their money and this year we really wanted to do something with girls to pay homage to the 100th year anniversary of congress passing the 19th amendment for women the right to vote, and so we got a crew of girls together: high school girls, as well as middle school girls. And it was once again a very successful year! We got these girls who are calling the shots in their lives. And maybe they're not ready to use that word chingona to identify themselves. and whether they use it or not, they're calling the shots and are in charge of their lives and so we celebrate that

Montse Ricossa:

Can you tell me about chingona and what that means, then and now?

Margarita Mojica:

I think chingona for an older generation, like my mom's generation, is a word that is probably seen more in a vulgar way, not positive. A word that if it were to be used, that person would be looked down upon. Now this next generation of Latinas that's up incoming, they have taken the word and embraced it in a different way to mean a person who calls the shots in her life who is in charge of her life who decides the direction of her life. So now it's more powerful. It's a boss lady you might say. That's what a chingona is now!

Montse Ricossa:

And that kind of came relatively recently, because I shared the word with my parents and family they laughed it off and didn't take it quite as seriously as others might. Why do you think that change came about and people are taking it more seriously now?

Margarita Mojica:

Right right. The nice thing is that we're seeing a higher number of Latinas, especially Latinas who have continued their education beyond high school and there is a movement, there's a feeling in the country among these Latinas that they have a voice and their voice will be heard. So it's this new generation that's in college that's just starting their career off. It's beautiful, they're making their voice heard. So when they say chingona, they say to each other, 'I see you, I see you hermana and you're doing good. and I will be there to support you.'

Montse Ricossa:

That's awesome. And is this a word that would be used with men at all? Because chingon isn't the same word as chingona.

Margarita Mojica:

That has a different connotation there. (laughs) I don't think that has made that jump! (laughs) I don't know if it will. But with women, I'm very happy it's taken on this new meaning. Now, I won't use that word with my mother. I'm respecting that generation. Absolutely respecting my mother's generation. When I look at them, in my mind I do think 'they are chingona.' Especially those women who like my mother, left their country, left their culture, left so much behind in order to come to for example the United States and not be as welcomed as other groups perhaps. And to struggle in a new country and not, not go back but stay knowing that this country would offer more opportunities to their children. And for my family, it did. Even though in my eyes my mother is a chingona, I would never use that word with her. Out of respect for her. But I know who she is. She's a boss lady (laughs) definitely.

Montse Ricossa:

Do you think she'll ever get to the point where she'll say, 'yes I am a chingona'?

Margarita Mojica:

I think there's a secret side to my mom. (laughs) I really think there is a secret side to my mom that I hope she sees what she has accomplished has been amazing. I think she sees it in her daughters, in myself. She has 4 daughters and 3 of us have our masters degrees, my other sister is working towards her bachelor's degree, and her son has an MBA, so I think like I said, there's a secret side of my mom that would embrace that. She embraces that. But I'm looking at the new generation, college-aged, my daughter's generation that I'm so excited about what lies ahead for them.

Montse Ricossa:

So who do you think can use this word? Is it any woman who can call themselves a chingona or is it more directed towards Latinas?

Margarita Mojica:

I think Latinas have embraced it. And good for them for embracing it. They're saying 'this is ours' I don't believe that someone would, as a Latina would say to another sister of different ethnicity, 'don't use the word' because, in the end, we are all sisters. No matter the language that we speak, if we share a language, if we don't share a language. The bottom line is, we are sisters. And we are here to support each other. And that is how we rise.

Montse Ricossa:

Definitely. And I think that non-Latinos might interpret this word is just bossy. And with women, we hear that a lot as kids. I don't think it's quite the same level where chingona quite as much, but a lot of women can relate to this feeling where they were called bossy or chingona and now they're stepping up to this level and saying, 'yes I am a boss, I am bossy, and that's okay to use.'

Margarita Mojica:

Absolutely, that is okay to use. And I agree, I think what we see in a man may be the same thing/characteristic as a woman but somehow we see it as a positive in the male but a negative in the female. That's why I love this generation that's saying this is who we are, we are in charge. We are in charge and can direct our lives. Not in a negative way but at the same level as the men.

Montse Ricossa:

And the group of paleteras is doing that, being in charge. They're kind of chingonas. They're doing this and raising their own money to go to Washington D.C.

Margarita Mojica:

Yes, and it's even more than just a paleta that's spoken to other people. Yes, this project was successful, we're very very thankful for it. The girls saw a barrier to go to D.C. because it is expensive. They needed just over $1600 each girl. Well worth the trip, well worth it, but it was a barrier. And we found a way to knock it down. This time it was selling paletas to raise money to go to D.C. However, we are hopeful this will transfer as we grow older and next time it may be acing that job interview or pushing themselves out of their comfort zone to visit campuses outside of their hometown, applying for college entrance or scholarships, of dealing with setbacks in a very positive, chingona way. So it's more than just a popsicle. It was more than just a paleta. It will stay with them throughout their lives, that if they can tear this barrier down they can tear other barriers down too.

Montse Ricossa:

Last year, the project was for a group of young men... Their paletero trike was stolen and vandalized, putting a one-month delay on the girls' sales the following year. In a show of support, the East Moline Fire and the Police Department said the trike could be kept in their building, allowing for safekeeping.

Sofia:

It felt surreal, like the type of thing you'd see in a movie or something. But the community we live in really does want to see these girls go to D.C., so it's amazing to see the community has our backs through this project.

Montse Ricossa:

How come it felt like a movie? Because it really did look like it at times!

Sofia:

Because it was just something for me I never thought like 'oh ok we live in a small town'. But at the time it was so hectic in a good way and we had so many customers. It just felt like 'wow we are really gonna get them to DC. this is real.'

Margarita Mojica:

They came out in force to support our girls and everything that the Quad Cities did from buying a paleta, to giving a donation, wearing a t-shirt, applauding the girls, sharing words of encouragement. All of that meant so much to us that this is a story that I know all of our girls are going to keep with them and tell for years and years to come. So thank you.

Montse Ricossa: The paleteras raised enough money to send Gabby and Jessica to Washington D.C.! With enough extra to start a scholarship for one of the high school paleteras who is going to college next year as a first-generation student.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, reviewed by David Nelson, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host and fellow chingona, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!