Descubre with Montse: Glenview Mariachi Band

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Descubre means "discover" and I'm here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse's 7th episode, the Glenview Mariachi Band.

(Music)

Mariachi music can be dated back to around the 18th century to Central Mexico. A mariachi group consists of many instruments like trumpets, violins, and different types of guitars.

And in Western Illinois, mariachi music is being played by Glenview Middle schoolers where one in three students are Latinos. I visited the school in East Moline where Rich Clark is the Director for the Glenview Mariachi band!

The idea of the middle school mariachi band was brought to Rich 6 years ago by Abel Zertuche, a community member.

Rich Clark:

So it was at that time that 'yeah that would be a good thing' so I spent a year first listening, going to concerts, talking with the staff at the Chicago mariachi project, the Mariachi Heritage Foundation of Chicago, Mariachi Academy of Chicago, and attending other sessions that were available to learn the music, learn the style, come up with a solid curriculum to use. And then in the fall of 2014, we started the program with 19 students. And here it is: we're in our 6th year and we have close to 100.

Montse Ricossa:

Wow. I didn't realize there was so much work that went into it beforehand with you doing that. Why did you feel it was so important to do that work before you started the project?

Rich Clark:

Well as any good educator, you want to make sure that you're portraying the correct information and the style. My background is not in Mariachi. I'm actually a percussionist by trade. And I've played in and been a part of orchestras and concert bands and jazz programs, and marching band programs, drums, and bugle core. One area of music that I have not been involved in was Mariachi. So, of course, I wanted to find out the style, find out some of the songs, the material, get a good idea of how to get it started. And I decided when we did start the program, I was going to run it just as an elementary band program. A regular program. Our afterschool program, the way we run it is we see guitars on Monday nights, trumpets on Tuesday nights, and violins on Wednesday nights. And those are the beginning students. And with the 6th-8th grade, we have them come on their night whether Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and then the whole band rehearsal on Thursday from 2:30-4 where we rehearse music for upcoming performances.

Montse Ricossa:

At the East Moline parade, you were honored as a recipient of contributing to the community. What was that like knowing you did so much for the students and the community is recognizing it?

Rich Clark:

Well first of all, with the students, that's what I love to do and that's what the East Moline school district has hired me to do. But that was a complete surprise, I had no idea what was coming; that they were going to honor me for the work I had done with my students. I was very humbled and appreciative of that. There 's a lot of, I guess I could say it's not just all me. It's the students too. Because they do all the work, they're the ones that practice, they make sure they can play the notes right. All I do is guide them through this little maze called music.

Montse Ricossa:

What was the reception from the school when you wanted to start something very new?

Rich Clark:

It was excellent. I got a lot of support. We applied for some grants and at the beginning between grants here in the Quad Cities area and a national grant, we got about $23,000 worth of grants. And that came in handy because each guitarrón is about $1,000. A vihuela is about $700. And each one of the uniforms, we have the chaleco jackets and the moños and each one of those outfits is about $175. So that came in handy with getting us started, getting the instruments and the uniforms. And after the first I think by the third year of the program, seeing how successful it was becoming then the school district aligned a budget- a line item budget to the regular band.

Montse Ricossa:

Wow. The families seeing this, what do they say when they see their students can sign up for a Mariachi band?

Rich Clark:

Well, I think a lot of parents are proud because number one, we're continuing a cultural awareness for the Latino community. Along with doing the lessons and doing the rehearsals and performances, I've also had four different situations where people from the community come in and talk to the students and we have like a cultural awareness day. And so people from the community have come in and helped with educating the students and or just giving them the knowledge and cultural background and the pride of what their culture is in different aspects of it. And different things are concerts we've done at the school here that are well attended. Especially all the concerts we do in the community are well attended, We average about 30 concerts a year from October until May.

Montse Ricossa:

One of their most recent performances was at the "Coco in Concert live" in January.

I spoke with some of the students and some of them had performed before. What's it like teaching them something that's kind of out of your knowledge and having them go out and do something new themselves?

Rich Clark:

As a teacher, it's always great to see not to be a cliche but to see the seed turn into the mighty oak. It's really cool to see the students grasp something and all of a sudden they just grab onto it and they perform for hundreds of people whether it be at viva quad cities or LULAC fiesta or other programs that we've done.

Montse Ricossa:

I was gonna say, I saw them at the east moline parade and fiesta and they were good! Especially for middle schoolers. To see the community just seems to completely support these kids.

Rich Clark:

yes, yes. You know, my job is to get kids involved in music and I know for at least 50% of our program if not a little more, this is their only music activity here at school. They may not be involved in the regular band they may not be involved in a choir. They may not even be involved in sports or other activities but they're here for their practices, their rehearsals, their performances. This is their music activity. That's what this is all about: getting kids involved in music programs and having them learn the joy of music.

Montse Ricossa:

I think some people might think your job is to just teach. Not to go out of your way to be here volunteering at the end of the day and teaching something that isn't "necessary." What would you say to people that think you don't need to be doing all of this?

Rich Clark:

I do what I love, I love what I do. I'm one of those guys that I guess as long as I'm here, I have breath in my body, I can put the key in the door in the morning, I'm going to be here every day. I love working with kids and doing music and that's the way it's been for 30 years here at Glenview and 34 years altogether in my educational teaching career.

Montse Ricossa

thank you for doing that. You mentioned some of these kids aren't Mexican. Having kids from another culture learn about something different, why do you think that's important? Especially at this age?

Rich Clark:

Well, first of all, I guess I should say, we don't want anybody to be left out. Any student here at Glenview can be a part of the program. It doesn't make a difference what nationality, what grade you are, you can be a part of the program. We all should remember we are the human race. We're not just this group or that group. We are the human race. That is our ethnicity. That is our background. Yeah, we may have a different background as far as religious beliefs or may have different backgrounds as far as cultural beliefs, or maybe the food or whatever, but we're all the human race. As funny as this is going to sound, I often tell the kids yeah we're one race because someday, blood-sucking aliens are gonna come down here to try and conquer the earth like Independence day and we all have to come together to try and conquer the good. We're all coming together for the common good now, not waiting until that.

Montse Ricossa:

(Laughs) Uniting through mariachi music?

Rich Clark:

Or uniting through music together. Research has proven that music has uplifted people. Music calms people. Music therapy has been used for medical reasons. Music is a universal language. When I started, I may not have known a lot of specifics about mariachi music. For example, a whole note is still a whole note. It gets four counts. It doesn't make a difference if you're playing mariachi music or a Beethoven symphony. A whole note is still a whole note, a half note is still a half note. So music is the universal language so it kind of all fits together. As a percussionist, one I may be doing stuff with the symphony, and the next day I may be playing in a salsa band. And the next day maybe a jazz group. So it's just a universal language and it all fits together.

(Mariachi music)

Montse Ricossa:

This mariachi band is the only school mariachi program until you hit Chicago or Dennison, Iowa. Both about 200 or more miles away.

(Sergio singing a solo)

That was Sergio Avila, a 7th-grade guitarist singing a solo for the band.

Sergio Avila:

It all started with my cousin. He started playing the violin and when I went to see one of their performances, I kind of got involved with the guitar because of how it sounded, how easy it is to play. But then when I started to play guitar it got hard at first and then I started playing more.

Montse Ricossa:

and now you've grown to be one of the main guitar players and playing solos, how has that been being able to step in and up into the spotlight?

Sergio Avila:

Eh, it's good but I like sharing it with other people like the band obviously.

Montse Ricossa:

What has your family said when they come and watch you?

Sergio Avila:

They say they're proud of me. They like to say that they want me to keep doing what I'm doing.

Montse Ricossa:

I do you think other schools should have something like this? A mariachi band instead of marching and why?

Sergio Avila:

I think they should have more of a mariachi thing because it expresses more of the cultures that are just hiding in some parts of the countries.

Montse Ricossa:

a lot of the people that are in the mariachi band are Latinos in the middle school, and some of then aren't. They're just learning something new. Why do you think others should try something different?

Sergio Avila:

they should try something different because you never know if you're gonna use it in the future.

(Mariachi music)

Sergio Avila:

keep doing what you love.

Montse Ricossa:

Director Rich Clark is retiring at the end of the next school year, and Glenview Middle school is already working to find his replacement and expand the Glenview Mariachi Band.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, reviewed by Marcia Lense, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!