Descubre with Montse: Our Lady of Guadalupe

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Descubre means to discover. And I'm here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse's 6th episode, our Lady of Guadalupe.

Mexico's patron saint, our lady of Guadalupe, or La Virgen de Guadalupe, is celebrated on December 12th.

For Mexican Catholics, she is the mother of God and more than just a religious symbol. She appeared in 1531 to an indigenous man, Juan Diego on a hill in Tepeyac where Mexico City would now be. She asked Diego to build her a shrine, and when Diego went to tell his bishop, the bishop didn't believe him. Juan Diego was asked to bring "proof." So on December 12th, he went back up the hill and the apparition of our lady of Guadalupe appeared once more. She told Juan Diego to get flowers at the top of the hill, which were uncommon for the season. He carried the roses in his tilma, or cloak, and went back to bring them to his bishop. When he opened his cloak, the image of the Virgin Mary appeared.

Now, La Virgen is remembered and celebrated around the world. I went to St. Mary's Church in Moline, Illinois and attended their ceremony. I spoke with Father Antonio Dittmer about the big day.

Montse Ricossa:

Could you tell me about la Virgen of Guadalupe and what today's celebration is?

Father Antonio Dittmer:

If on March 17th they say everyone is Irish, on December 12th everyone is Mexican. So, obviously this feast is deeply rooted in Mexican Catholic culture from the apparitions of the mother of God to Juan Diego of the hill of Tepeyac which is now the Northern part of Mexico City. So this faith is very vibrant and enriched millions of millions of people throughout the century. So our parish is absolutely thrilled and excited to celebrate it, and several other churches in the area are celebrating it as well which makes it so happy.

Montse Ricossa:

Why do you think it's it's important to celebrate this as well and it's not just Mexicans and Catholics?

Father Antonio Dittmer:

What's kind of awesome is that two of my priest friends in this area who don't have a drop of blood of Mexican ethnicity in them are celebrating mass in Spanish tonight, so Monsignor Merty of St. Pious the 10th and father Pallerty today at St. Anne celebrated mass in Spanish. I just think there's the reality of the apparition of the Mother of God and her message of bringing her maternal love to us and to welcome us into harmony with each other and to peace, to love each other, live as one, to seek a common good, to try and live our best in this short life and make the most of it. Her message in various ways, as people perceive it and as people live it.

Montse Ricossa:

The night started with a pilgrimage or a long walk, where dozens of people walked through downtown moline with statues and paintings of our lady of Guadalupe. They also had a group singing "las mañanitas" which roughly translates to "the little mornings" which you sing before mass which is typically between three and six in the morning.

Montse Ricossa:

Usually mass is something very quiet and solemn but as we can hear there are bands and there are maracas and everything. Why is that important to bring that into mass today?

Father Antonio Dittmer:

Oh gosh, it's just part of our expression of joy. God makes us happy and joyful, joy is expressive. So it's something, we smile, we laugh, we cry, we sing, we play our instruments, we dance that just comes in contact with being with a living God. He produces that joy in us and we want to express that joy in vivacious ways. That's what - my Dad grew up on the north side of Chicago and my Dad came from 2 German immigrant parents and while he was working in Chicago he had met some Mexican families and had been impressed with Mexican culture, he fell in love with Mexican culture, he kind of made a deal. He prayed to the Mother of God 'I want you to find me a Mexican wife.' He prayed 9 days in a row to the mother of God to find a Mexican wife and on the 9th day he met a woman named Ramoncita and after persevering and flirting with her, he finally won her heart and he married Ramoncita, and that's my Mom. I'm half Mexican and half German and I'm very delighted to be both actually. So I lived in a house where it was wonderful to have that diversity in my home. And here at St. Mary Moline as a pastor, I feel so at home. these people are wonderful, wonderful people who love their faith and families. They're so good, it's just a pleasure to be a pastor.

Montse Ricossa:

You have two blended cultures blended together. La Virgen is kind of a mix of the Catholic Spaniards coming in and the indigenous Mexicans, no?

Father Antonio Dittmer:

Oh gosh yeah. Some other interview let's dedicate three hours to talking about it. I think what's really fascinating about the image itself when you study it in detail is you see the indigenous features of the mother of God who was for the Aztecs, the European God. But she's coming as one of them, she's coming to unite both to say I'm not just the mother of one race or another, I'm the mother of all humanity. I'm here to unite you all so we can live in fraternal harmony and put an end to friction and to have peaceful love.

Montse Ricossa:

Our Lady of Guadalupe is depicted with brown skin - something we don't really see with the Virgin Mary. She also spoke Nahuatl to an indigenous man, connecting Roman Catholicism to the native's goddess Tonantzin. Her apparition helped convert millions of Mexicans to Catholicism. In 2014, Pew Research found that 81% of Mexicans practiced Catholicism.

There were two dance groups at st. Mary's - Danza Guadalupana and Danza de Santa Maria. This is Josefina Lopez and Luz Ramirez, organizers for Danza de Santa Maria.

Montse Ricossa:

Could y'all tell me about the dance groups and why it's important to have them here?

Luz Ramirez:

Our dance group is St. Mary's and we've done this for a long time actually, we started with a younger group and now we have a lot of adults and children also. It's something a long time ago we added the dance and it just progressed. It really looks nice.

Josefina Lopez:

We did it mostly the dancers because in Mexico when you promise something to our lady, some of them are to walk the whole basilica in Mexico and so a lot of people can't go. So we try to, if you owe a 'manda' that they say, like a promise, if you had a dance then we did a dance group if you had a walk you could walk the neighborhood and that would pay back if you couldn't do it any other way. That's how we started the Danza.

Montse Ricossa:

Why do yall think it's important to celebrate today?

Luz Ramirez:

I think it's a cultural thing. A lot of these people come as a pilgrimage to the virgin. So myself, I'm here because I'm going on vacation so I want the virgin's blessing for me and my family. My mom and my dad and my granddaughter.

Montse Ricossa:

Why do you think it's important that people come in, whether or not they're Mexican? To pay attention and learn about something new.

Josefina Lopez:

I think it's a way to learn a little bit about the culture, especially the Mexican culture. It's a very rich culture and we are in the middle of the Floreciente neighborhood which is predominantly Hispanic and Mexican from a lot of people from Mexico. So we share with their culture and the people with the needs that we want them to be as comfortable as possible here so we share their culture, which is ours also.

Montse Ricossa:

I think a lot of people, even though you're not in Mexico, can still feel like you're in Mexico. With these celebrations. How does it feel knowing you have a part of home here in the Quad Cities?

Luz Ramirez:

It makes us, there's' joy in our hearts.

Josefina Lopez:

It makes us very proud and we have to, we feel that we have to teach the children since they're little so they know where the cultures and traditions are from Mexico and their ancestors.

Montse Ricossa:

You can still see the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Juan Diego's mantil at the Basicila in Mexico City.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Nicosia, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!