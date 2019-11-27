Descubre with Montse: Thanksgiving

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Descubre means to discover and I'm here to help you discover more about diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse's 5th episode: Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November. November is also Native American Heritage Month. To understand more about the holiday and what it means to Native Americans, I asked Jo Ironshield to join me. Jo is the co-founder of Sage Sisters of Solidarity - a group of indigenous women united against injustice based in Davenport, Iowa. We see and hear many terms used like "Native American," "Indian," "Native Indian," and "Indigenous." I wanted to make sure I understood the differences in terminology and know what Jo prefers to call herself.

Jo Ironshield:

I claiming myself to be indigenous. I feel it's more of an example that we're one with the Earth, Mother Earth. I just feel that that's more appropriate. And knowing that we were pretty much the first nation here in this continent.

Montse Ricossa:

With this month being Native American Heritage Month, how do you celebrate it, or how do you want others to take part in it?

Jo Ironshield:

Well, I personally don't celebrate Thanksgiving but I know a lot of family members do celebrate and friends celebrate. But I don't agree with it. Thanksgiving is actually a very hard subject for me. To me, Thanksgiving is something that sounds good, but to me, it's based on lies. Slaughter... rape, genocide, That's what I feel it is. Thanksgiving day to me is a day of mourning for our people. Those are the days we get to remember our elders who were taken from us and that right there, I just don't understand how you can sit around a table and celebrate that day

Montse Ricossa:

I think within our education system, especially with Elementary School, a lot of the kids are taught that they all sat around a table and ate turkey together and later on they learn about what actually happened. How do you feel about the education system kind of portraying it that way?

Jo Ironshield:

I think they pretty much romanticize the whole situation... I don't know if its because they don't know how to deal with explaining it to children, but growing up indigenous and growing up and finding out the truth behind it through my own people, my elders. That was upsetting. It really upset me, made me mad. I don't understand why our culture is not being taught. Why is our truth not being taught in schools? I don't understand why there are no history books really for kids at that age.

Montse Ricossa:

After hearing what Jo said, I went to the Davenport Public Library and asked for as many children's books with the topic of thanksgiving as I could get my hands on... I found not many books even discussed Native Americans dying due to the English settlers.

I was given eight books for kids with reading levels from kindergarten to fifth grade, those books spreading from two dozen pages to fifty. After reading the books, I found they had more details than I had anticipated, which included naming the specific tribe of Native Americans - the Wampanoags. Most of us think of Thanksgiving as parades and football, and that's shown in the children's books - half of them referenced them specifically. All of the books mentioned the food involved in the holiday, turkey in particular. And the fact that you spend the day with your family. On what seems to be the other side of Thanksgiving surprisingly is shown in some books: five Of the eight books included the tribe's name. Six listed one specific Native American, Squanto. He seemed to be the Native American who helped the "pilgrims" the most in these books, showing pilgrims how to farm and cultivate food.

3 of the books called Native Americans as such, 4 books called them "Indians."One book titled "Thanksgiving Day," written in 1999 said, "peaceful pilgrims were looking for a new land to live in, and not mean people." Five of the books referenced the amount of pilgrims who died and didn't touch on any Native Americans dying. Two books, one of which was one of the most recent did mention Native Americans lived in the United States before the pilgrims came and "got taken over." The longest and most descriptive book with an indigenous protagonist was "Squanto and the First Thanksgiving" written in 1983. It followed Squanto and how the first Thanksgiving impacted him and his tribe. It specifically touched on him being sold into slavery, first referenced the "pilgrims" as "Englishmen" who didn't know how to farm, and how his village died because of the "white man's plague" or what we know as smallpox.

You mentioned that you had to learn about your history through your elders. Your schooling, what was that like? Did you go to school in the Quad Cities?

Jo Ironshield:

Yes, I went to school here in the Quad Cities. I remember the teachers always coming up to me and my sibling wanting us to be the Indians because you know, they knew we were native American/Indigenous and I didn't like it, I didn't agree with it and I always opted out to do it. I just didn't think that it was appropriate. And not only that though, when I tried to explain to the teacher why I didn't do it, they didn't want to hear what this child had to say. So hopefully, things might have changed by now, I hope they have. and I think teachers nowadays are more sensitive to that subject now. I see that. I see that with my own grandchildren going to school now. So, they may not tell them all the truth yet but there's a little truth there.

Montse Ricossa:

When you were asked to be the Indian in the play, did you tell your parents about that? And what was that conversation like?

Jo Ironshield:

The first time, I admit I was excited, I thought it was cool that I got asked to be in the school play and I didn't sign up to do it. And I got home and I explained to my mother, I got picked to be in the play! And when she found out it was to be one of the Indians, she got really upset. And she said, 'well what kind of Indian were you supposed to play?' And I said, 'they chose me to be a princess.' And she said, 'well we didn't have princesses. That didn't exist with our people. I don't think... you shouldn't do that.' She sat down for about the next hour and explained to me what really happened and it was very eye-opening and I appreciate that now being older. I'm glad she sat down and told me. I don't know. It was very frustrating. Now it makes me upset. I don't know why they were not more sensitive to that.

Montse Ricossa:

And with your grandchildren, is that a conversation you or your child is going to have with them?

Jo Ironshield:

We've already have those conversations with them. We've already explained their cultures to them. We let them know what happened in the past and things like that. We feel it's very important for them to know. A lot of people thought that maybe it wasn't too good of an idea because they were so young. But they comprehend. They comprehend it very well and when you sit and you explain it to them on their terms and how they would understand it, they understand! And it makes them sad, but they now know. And I wouldn't want them to celebrate something and not know the truth behind it. And that happens a lot. People have celebrations and holidays but people don't really know what the holidays are based on or what was established. I do have those conversations with our grandkids.

Montse Ricossa:

Would you mind kind of giving me a run-through of what you explained to them?

Jo Ironshield:

I just told them that with thanksgiving, you know with us being Native American, that honestly, it didn't happen like that. You didn't have happy pilgrims, you didn't have happy Native Americans or Indians or whichever they - we didn't sit around a table and you now, able to feast and things like that. It didn't happen. That is so romanticized, it frustrates me. I just told them, the truth with what happened was they came here, the Europeans. The white people came here and they didn't know how to farm, they didn't know how to keep food. They didn't know how to hunt properly and since we already knew how to do that, we taught them. Because being indigenous that's who we are. We're very hosting. We want to make sure if somebody's okay. That's just us. And once we show them that and they see this is something they can do and they knew they could overpower, they start killing us off. I just don't get that. And I also told him that on Thanksgiving, that's just, you have to be blunt and put the truth out there that they killed a lot of Native Americans and it's a sad thing so we don't sit around the table and celebrate Thanksgiving.

Montse Ricossa:

In fact, the National Congress of Native American Indians shows that the indigenous population is really low. The total American Indian population is 0.9% of the United States. When mixed with another race, American Indians grow to a little over 5 million across the United States or 1.7%.

Jo Ironshield:

There's only just us, this little amount that's left. That must have been a horrible, horrible thing to live through. To me, my people are survivors of the genocide. I feel that and I believe that. That's very sad and it's frustrating to have to think of that. You know, Thanksgiving wasn't even a holiday until Abraham Lincoln became a president in the office, you know?

Montse Ricossa:

She's talking about the origin of Thanksgiving, and I did some research. I found there were some discrepancies on the exact date of the first Thanksgiving, but it happened about 1621 with the "pilgrims" and what many books called "Indians." They were called Indians because Christopher Columbus was trying to find India and actually found what we now know as Caribbean islands, specifically, the Bahamas. President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863 to unite the country.

I mean, especially with the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade and getting a day off for it and all the turkeys. There's hardly any recognition of the indigenous population and what they went through.

Jo Ironshield:

It's a very sore subject on being indigenous. It's like pulling a scab off every year, every year they're constantly pulling it back. Making us relive it. But yet there's nothing in the history being taught of what they did to the indigenous people. So that's especially frustrating.

Montse Ricossa:

I think there's some positive change along the way with indigenous people's day to become more common in a lot of cities. Do you want - how do you feel about Indigenous People's day instead of Columbus day?

Jo Ironshield:

I think it should be an Indigenous day. I don't think Columbus Day should be a day. I don't think we should celebrate a person who got lost. He didn't discover anything, you can't discover anything if there are already people here. If we can get that name taken off of it, yes I'm going to fight for that. He was one of the main ones that slaughtered people and held some of them as slaves. Christopher Columbus day is not a day for me. I don't agree with it. I think every state should be changed to indigenous day

Montse Ricossa:

Kind of sidestepping on this topic, but a lot of indigenous representation, at least in sports teams especially, you have the redskins and the Blackhawks, and at music festivals, they wear the headdress. I mean, is that something that's a sore subject for your population?

Jo Ironshield:

It's a sore subject for me. It's a very sore subject for me with as far as the NFL and the baseball and things like that. I just think if it was a face of another color, it would be a different issue. You know, if it hit a culture if they made a cartoon character out of their faces, they wouldn't like that. So I don't understand why it's still being passed and why they're allowed to use that. And as far as headdresses and things like that, that's very upsetting for me to hear. I've had to tell people me before that 'oh it's to honor the people'. Then it should be a Native American or indigenous person up there doing it, not you. So they could honor it all they want but when you got most of the headdress they're sporting are dealing with real some form of real eagle feathers. That's sacred to us. So to us, that's just mocking. Mocking us and making fun of who we are

Montse Ricossa:

So what is a headdress and what does that represent?

Jo Ironshield:

A headdress was usually the chief or usually warriors that got to wear them for every brave thing they got done or accomplished they got an eagle feather to put on there. A form of bravery, at least for my tribe that's what they represented. It's a status of how brave they were.

Montse Ricossa:

With the Sage Sisters of Solidarity, what role does that play or what is that in the Quad Cities?

Jo Ironshield:

I think sage has to do it has a lot of informing the public. We inform the public a lot about indigenous appropriation, respect, the do's and don't's. I just want people to know about our culture. It's not something we want to keep, it's something we want to share. If you share and educate the community, then you'll most likely get a positive response back. And so far we have a great response back from the Quad Cities. They have really taken us in... 3 years ago we got started, and they have been supporting us the whole entire way.

Montse Ricossa:

At VIVA Quad Cities I saw you playing the drums. What was the symbolism or what was the story behind those songs you performed?

Jo Ironshield:

The playing of the drum is the closest you can get to being with Mother Earth's heartbeat. So to us, that's like volumizing her heartbeat or people to hear. And the songs that we sang was an honor song. Honoring the people and why we were there and letting us get the people we had there. And the other song was a warrior song. For us try to let the Mexican community know that you know, we are here with you. We're warriors with you. Whenever you want to fight because you're indigenous just like I am, we're here with you.

Montse Ricossa:

How does it feel knowing that it's so well received and people are reaching out to you about these topics?

Jo Ironshield:

It makes me feel hopeful. I look at it and see the bigger wide frame of it and with what happened on Standing Rock and seeing the brutality of it, it made me feel the government didn't care about us as human people. To see that there's no respect there or anything, that was very disheartening. It was hard to swallow, and it left a sore spot with me. But with the Quad Cities, they want to know! They want to know what we're doing they want us to teach them. Or if they're gonna do an event, are we doing it the correct way? That makes me feel good because that means they're being respectful to our culture and that means a lot.

Montse Ricossa:

For Thanksgiving those of us who celebrate it or want to continue, what would you want us to do or recognize as part of that day?

Jo Ironshield:

This is just, you know, how I do it. I'm not asking everybody to do that. It just hits deeper with me because I am indigenous. But I think if I were to speak to every household and say something to every household, at least take the time out to really think about what happened on Thanksgiving Day and at least acknowledge it and if you want to, tell a little history about it or find out a little history about it.

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you so much for speaking with me, I really appreciate it!

Jo Ironshield:

You're welcome, you're welcome.

Montse Ricossa:

Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Canada on the second Monday of October. Native American Heritage Month was established in 1994. This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, reviewed by David Nelson, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!