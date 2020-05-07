Despite COVID-19 uncertainty, work continues for America's farmers

Spring means it's planting season and while other industries are on hold because of COVID-19, farming continues.

(KWQC)

That’s our opportunity and that’s when we’ve got to go," Michael Zecher, President of Mercer County Farm Bureau, said.

With bad weather last season, a trade war with China, and now economic uncertainty from COVID-19, outside obstacles to continue to challenge America's farmers.

"Last year at this time of year I had only planted two days up to this point. This year we’ve had a lot nicer weather. We haven’t had all the moisture."

As the pandemic halts economies around the world, planting season must continue. And in their own way, farmers, too, are following social distancing guidelines.

"We’re kind of self isolated in this time anyway. We spend a lot of time in tractor cabs and stuff. In the fields. So we're really not around a whole lot of people other than kind of the core people within our farming operation," Zecher said.

As the seeds are planted in the ground, a lot of unknowns remain. The U.S., China trade war slowed normal crop exports, bringing the agricultural economy down.

"Then the virus comes in and devastates both the corn and the soybean markets. So once again we’re looking at basement bottom prices for ag. commodities," Zecher said.

During these times, running a smarter business, tighter farmer, and remaining optimistic are all important.

"In order to plant a seed and not know what's going to happen through the season. We trust that there's going to be a crop and we hope the price is there to make us profitable," Zecher said, "I love being able to plant a crop, to see that crop develop, harvest it in the fall, and to see the bounty that comes from it. That's just what keeps me going."

The trade war began in 2018 after the United States government set tariffs on China in an attempt to change trade practices.