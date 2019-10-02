Despite John Deere layoffs, manufacturers are still looking for employees

More than 150 John Deere employees are being laid off between October and November. The company says it's got to make some adjustments because of "market conditions."

Over 300 eighth graders learning about modern-day manufacturing.

As news of this spread through the manufacturing industry, an exposition for the newest generation of manufacturers was going on - with over 300 eighth graders.

"There's a big misconception and a need for jobs in the manufacturing industry. So we spend a lot of time telling our kids, 'hey you don't want to work in a factory'" said Conor Flaherty, an employee from Rilco, Rock Island Lubricants. He and others came together to change that perception - and show eighth-graders how the manufacturing industry is changing and needs workers.

"It's not dirty and greasy like it used to be. It's using iPads, it's using technology, it's using science to manufacture some amazing pieces of equipment," he continued.

The exposition had various stations, at one station they showed students how to weld using virtual reality, "the technology on our products and our factories continue to develop at a quick pace every single day. It's constantly changing, things have changed and it's an exciting time to be in manufacturing and to look at those changes," said David Ottavilla, John Deere's Director of Strategic Projects.

While there are layoffs at John Deere, manufacturers say that isn't a reason to turn away from the business, "I can tell you we are dying on the vine for a lack of a better term, in the Quad Cities area and nationally to have people fill those roles. So if you are starting as a temp it's not going to be for long if you show up for work and if you want to learn," said Flaherty.

Ottavilla added especially in regards to John Deere, "we try to limit what those movements are. It's part of manufacturing but in the long term these are still excellent jobs they can look at for their long term outlook, provide great pay and benefits."

Those at the exposition say they remain hopeful despite today's news of the layoffs and hope the eighth graders today learned to take a look at different non-traditional fields.

John Deere says the only ones affected by the layoffs are the 50 production employees at John Deere Harvester Works and the 113 production employees at Davenport Works.