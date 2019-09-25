Detective Jon Leach named 2019 P3 Coordinator of the Year

Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities Police Coordinator has been named the 2019 Marty Mamuyac Memorial, P3 Coordinator of the Year award. The award was presented by Anderson Software.

"This is only our second year promoting this coveted award," Anderson Software Vice President of Business Development Todd Wagner said. "All Crime Stoppers programs in the US were invited to submit nominations. Of all the nominates received, Jon was selected unanimously from a long list of highly acclaimed nominations. His ability to accomplish so much in so little time was worthy of high praise. We hope that more coordinators are inspired to broaden the reach of Crime Stoppers."

Detective Leach is a 15-year veteran with the Moline Police Department and was appointed Coordinator of Crime Stoppers of the Quad cities in August 2017.

Some of his accomplishment include; the implementation of the P3 tips software. This software is used by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to manage the more than 125 tips we receive each month. The software includes a free downloadable app for citizens to use. Detective Leach also made it possible for all school districts in Scott County Iowa and Rock Island County Illinois to utilize P3 campus (the school version of P3 tips software) with no cost to the school districts.

