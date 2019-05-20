Detour and road closure to thru traffic begins Monday

Beginning on Monday, May 20th, 2nd Avenue between 17th and 18th streets will be closed to through traffic to allow for water main work.

Vehicle traffic will be maintained using a detour route around the repair using 17th and 18th streets via a connection along 3rd Ave.

Eastbound 2nd Ave traffic prior to the repair area will be detoured southbound on 17th Street, eastbound on 3rd Ave, and then north on 18th street.

Westbound 2nd Ave traffic prior to the repair area will be detoured southbound on 18th St, Westbound 3rd Ave, then north on 17th Street.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near the location. The resumption of normal traffic will be restored on or before Friday, May 24th.

