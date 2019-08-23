Dewitt police searching for man in connection to Thursday morning shots fired

Dewitt police are searching for a man in connection to a shots fired incident early Thursday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m., police responded to a call for service at the Pheasant Run apartment complex on 14th St. in Dewitt. While on scene at the original call, officers heard gunshots fired in the complex. Police say the shots fired were unrelated to the original call.

Officers quickly found where the gunshots came from and determined they were related to a domestic situation and that the suspect had ran from the scene on foot. Officers searched the area and requested a K9 unit from the Clinton Police Department, but they didn't find the suspect.

Officers were later able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, 31-year-old Deanagelo Sammy McKinney. He's facing several charges, including Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Dominion/Control of a Firearm/Offensive Weapon by a Felon.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the Clinton Police Department and Iowa State Patrol helped Dewitt police during this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or you know the whereabouts of McKinny, you're asked to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (563) 659-3145 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at (563) 242-6595 or (888) 883-8015.