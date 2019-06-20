Dewitt woman runs nearly 200 miles for MS

Over 2 million people live with multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the nervous system.

Lanna Niemann will run 194 miles in 7 days in honor of her mother in law who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis

Lanna Niemann will start running 190 miles on Monday as a part of a nation-wide relay, MS Run the US.

Raising awareness and money for multiple sclerosis, which her mother in law was diagnosed with in 2006.

"I got to see kind of the struggle she went through but still was able to carry on so much of her life with MS and never let it stop her and still to this day it doesn't. I was inspired by her" said Niemann.

At first, Anne could still walk. Now, she is confined to her wheelchair, "she has a lot of pain, has lesions in her spine and that causes spams in her muscle. So those cause her a lot of pain and now she's no longer able to walk."

But, Lanna says the daily tasks are the hardest, "like not being able to walk, that'd be so hard. But it's really 'oh there's a fly that's bothering me I can't even lift my arm to shoo the fly away. My hands won't let me use my phone to connect with people.' She can't talk because her voice is controlled by muscles, and that's because of MS. It's the daily struggles that are the hardest for her."

While it will be a difficult journey, Lanna knew she had to do it. "I feel called to do more, and I want to do more for her and that's why I'm out there and I want to feel like I've done something for her and the MS community" explained Niemann.

She has been training since December, running over 20 miles each day, taking about 4 hours daily.

There are 19 parts of the relay across the US. Lanna is the 12th, starting in Des Moines on Monday, and ending in Dubuque on Sunday night .