Dining set sold at Costco recalled over fall hazard

Dining sets sold at Costco are being recalled. Whalen Furniture is recalling more than 800 of their nine-piece dining sets. (NBC)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chairs can break posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves the Bayside Furnishing Lawler dining sets.

They were sold exclusively at Costco stores last year.

Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately and contact Whalen for a full refund.