Disaster Loan Outreach Center opening in Moline to help with flood recovery efforts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Four Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are opening this week to help Illinois homeowners and business owners apply for loans to help with flood recovery efforts. One of those centers will be in Moline.
The loans will be low-interest and long-term and help with recovery efforts associated with the Flood of 19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request for a disaster declaration in several counties, including Rock Island, Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Henry and Mercer counties. Home and business owners in those counties can now apply for recover loans.
The DLOC that will be set up in Rock Island County will be located at the American Red Cross at 1100 River Dr. in Moline.
Hours of Operation:
Thursday, November 21 11:00am – 6:00pm
Friday, November 22 9:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday, November 23 10:00am – 2:00pm
Sunday, November 24 Closed
Monday, November 25 9:00am – 6:00pm
Tuesday, November 26 9:00am – 6:00pm
Wednesday, November 27 9:00am – 6:00pm
Thursday, November 28 Closed (Holiday)
Friday, November 29 Closed
Saturday, November 30 Closed
Sunday, December 1 Closed
Monday, December 2 9:00am – 6:00pm
Tuesday, December 3 9:00am – 6:00pm
Wednesday, December 4 9:00am – 6:00pm
Thursday, December 5 9:00am – 4:00pm
The loans can help repair or replaced real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets that were damaged by flooding.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is January 13, 2020.
The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is August 14, 2020.
If you need additional information, you can contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.