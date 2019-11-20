Disaster Loan Outreach Center opening in Moline to help with flood recovery efforts

Four Disaster Loan Outreach Centers are opening this week to help Illinois homeowners and business owners apply for loans to help with flood recovery efforts. One of those centers will be in Moline.

The loans will be low-interest and long-term and help with recovery efforts associated with the Flood of 19.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request for a disaster declaration in several counties, including Rock Island, Jo Daviess, Whiteside, Henry and Mercer counties. Home and business owners in those counties can now apply for recover loans.

The DLOC that will be set up in Rock Island County will be located at the American Red Cross at 1100 River Dr. in Moline.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, November 21 11:00am – 6:00pm

Friday, November 22 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, November 23 10:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday, November 24 Closed

Monday, November 25 9:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, November 26 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, November 27 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, November 28 Closed (Holiday)

Friday, November 29 Closed

Saturday, November 30 Closed

Sunday, December 1 Closed

Monday, December 2 9:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday, December 3 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, December 4 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, December 5 9:00am – 4:00pm

The loans can help repair or replaced real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets that were damaged by flooding.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is January 13, 2020.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is August 14, 2020.

If you need additional information, you can contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.