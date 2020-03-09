Disaster proclamation declared in Illinois as COVID-19 cases rise to 11

Ill. (KWQC) - The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has just announced a disaster proclamation in the state.
The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has just announced a disaster proclamation in the state. He said he was formally announcing the proclamation, their "version of a state of emergency." Governor Pritzker announced Monday in a press conference there were four additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total in the state to 11. (MGN Image)
