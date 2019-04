A gruesome discovery in Kansas City is under investigation.

Parts of a dismembered horse were found Monday morning at the Kessler Park Disc Golf Course.

A head, hooves, spine and lungs were discovered near the 17th hole

Animal control says the remains were likely dumped by someone who ate the horse meat.

City officials planned to work with police to check nearby cameras to see if they captured the suspect.

It is illegal to dump an animal inside city limits.