Disney Plus releases 2 new nature films on Friday

CNN) - You can go global and get a nature fix this weekend, all without leaving your home.

Disney released two new nature films on its streaming platform Friday, “Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef.”

“Elephant” follows a mother and her young son as the journey through an African desert. It’s narrated by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle lent her voice to the project last fall.

Markle's spokesperson says the filmmakers approached the former actress about the project because of her passion for elephant preservation.

Along with "Elephant,” "Dolphin Reef" also debuted Friday. Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman narrates the story.

The two new films are out exclusively on Disney Plus.

“Penguins,” another Disneynature film, came out last year but it is making its debut on the streaming service as well.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.