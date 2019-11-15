Disney and Pixar's "Coco" in Concert coming to the Adler Theatre

Disney and Pixar's "Coco" in Concert is coming to the Adler Theatre in 2020.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of the Academy-Award winning film on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The family-friendly event will feature the entire full-length film with dialogue projected in high definition, while the Quad City Symphony's full orchestra performs the film's original score by composer Michael Giacchino.

"I am thrilled to be leading performances of Coco Live in Concert," QCSO Assistant Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia said. "There is no better way to share the joy of music than with a movie about the joy of music. It is particularly amazing that the QCSO is one of the first orchestras in the world presenting Disney and Pixar's Coco™ Live in Concert which makes me feel very proud of our community and our orchestra. The music of this film is fabulously composed and plays great homage to the rich and diverse culture of Mexico."

The Adler Theatre/River Center will be transformed into the "Land of the Dead" through partnerships with Mercado on Fifth, Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Figge Art Museum.

There will also be special pre-show activities, including performances from Ballet Folklorico and Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band.