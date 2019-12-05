Disney releases new trailer for live-action ‘Mulan’ remake

It’s been rumored Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” won’t include the popular songs from the 1998 animated version.

Disney has released the newest trailer for its live-action remake of "Mulan." (Source: Walt Disney Pictures)

While we shouldn’t expect the grand musical numbers from the original film, the new trailer released Thursday morning makes several nods to our favorite songs from the original.

The bulk of the trailer is set to the score of “Reflection,” sung in the original by Lea Salonga.

Some of its dialogue mentions Mulan bringing honor to her family, a reference to the song “Honor to Us All.”

We also catch a brief glimpse of the Chinese army during training. An officer pledges to make men of the recruits.

In the animated version, the song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” plays during a training montage.

The premise of the movie appears to be the same as the original. A Chinese woman pretends to be a man to spare her aging father from military service.

Even so, it doesn’t appear to be an exact remake of the original movie. Mulan’s family name has been changed from Fa to Hua.

Mushu, her dragon sidekick who was voiced by Eddie Murphy, is not listed among the characters. And her original love interest, Li Shang, has been replaced by Chen Honghui.

Chinese actress Crystal Liu stars as the title character and Jet Li portrays the emperor.

The new movie hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

