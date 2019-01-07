Disneyland to raise prices, cheapest ticket is over $100 a day

If you plan on visiting Mickey, Minnie and company, make sure you have extra money.

Disneyland announces numerous price increases for its park in Anaheim, California.

According to a Mouse House spokesperson, the cheapest daily ticket will now cost more than $100 per day.

That's about an 8% hike.

The price for annual passes and parking have also increased.

This increase follows a 2018 boost for the cost of "Peak Days" for one-day, one-park tickets.

Good news for local residents though, Disneyland recently announced savings for Southern California residents purchasing 3-day passes.