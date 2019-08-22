District weighs in on Illinois teacher pay increase

State leaders are hoping to attract more teachers to Illinois by raising their salaries. Thursday morning, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill to raise teachers' minimum salary to $40,000 thousand dollars within four years. The current minimum teacher salary ranges from $9,000 to 11,000.

According to the new law, the minimum required pay for teachers will climb every year until it reaches $40,000 in 2023. After that, salaries will rise based on the consumer price index and a review from the state legislature.

Nick Danek has been a teacher for 20 years. He joined the Colona School District as a Junior High Math teacher over ten years ago. He says teaching has been his passion.

“The feeling you get when you make a difference, or years later somebody comes back and says wow, thank you for all you did,” said Danek.

It’s that feeling that keeps him in the profession despite the pay gap. Danek says he hopes the governor’s pay increase will encourage future educators.

“I think it will help be that carrot that will bring them in and maybe even keep some teachers from thinking oh, I need to go into engineering or maybe meteorology,” said Danek.

Dr. Carl Johnson, the school's superintendent also agrees the teachers deserve the pay but says they are some things that still need to be figured out.

“Not sure what that's going to do in terms of the payroll as a whole in the state of Illinois,” said Dr. Carl Johnson, Colona Superintendent. “Some districts are already beyond that threshold. Other districts like ours we are not quite there yet, we are on pace to get there, however,”

Currently, the starting pay for a teacher in the Colona School District is just over $34,000. As of now, the district doesn't have any openings but hopes this will also address the teacher shortage.

“We need to do whatever we can to entice more talented young people to become teachers,” said Dr. Johnson.

For Danek, he hopes to continue making a difference because at the end he says for him and many others, teaching is more than just the money.

“It really is what you want to sacrifice or what you're passionate about,” said Danek. Are you willing to suffer to make that difference? A lot of teachers up until now I’d say yes, they have,”

Dr. Johnson says he doesn’t know what this pay increase means for veteran teachers. However, a majority of the staff he spoke to understand why the pay increase is necessary for new teachers.

We also checked Iowa schools and found starting teachers' pay is between $44,000 and $58,000.

Bettendorf: $56,000

Calamus: $44,800

Clinton: $56,000

Davenport: $58,000

Pleasant Valley: $64,000