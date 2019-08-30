Ditka Bobblehead on display in downtown Chicago

A football coach from Chicago now reigns larger than life.

A giant replica of former Bears Head Coach, Mike Ditka is towering over visitors at a downtown park.

The Bears have installed a seven-foot-tall bobblehead at Millennium Park.

The team says the bobblehead weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

You can see it through Labor Day. After that, the Bears will move it to outside soldier field ahead of Thursday's season-opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The first 20,000 fans will receive a smaller Ditka bobblehead before the game.

