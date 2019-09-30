Dive team searching in water after truck is found in Mississippi River in East Moline

A dive team was seen in the Mississippi River in East Moline after a kayaker reported a truck in the water.

Officials with the East Moline Police Department tell TV6 a kayaker was near Empire Park when they noticed a truck in the river and called it in.

Officials tell TV6 no one was inside the truck and that a dive team was in the water.

A tow truck was on scene to pull the truck out of the river.

The incident is still under investigation. Once TV6 learns more information we will update this story.