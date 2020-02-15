Diversity test: 2020 Democrats seek their fortunes in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates in the still-crowded 2020 field are facing their first test in the racially diverse state of Nevada with solid union muscle and shaky plans for a presidential caucus.

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign event in Durham, N.C., Friday. Nevada has no obvious front-runner, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders heads into the contest on strong footing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Nevada has no obvious front-runner, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders heads into the contest on strong footing.

Looking at the jumbled field, the state’s most powerful union decided to take a pass on endorsing a candidate.

The state’s most prominent officials have stayed neutral.

The free-for-all has every Democrat spending much of the next week searching for fortunes in the state’s working-class neighborhoods, union halls, casino convention halls and stuccoed suburbs.

