Dixon High School students start year alongside new resource officer

Students at Dixon High School started the new school year alongside their new resource officer, Chris Scott. (WIFR)

Scott is taking over for retired Officer Mark Dallas, a nationally recognized officer who kept the student body safe from an active shooter who entered high school in 2018.

Scott says he feels honored to take over this position.

"I felt like I was a new student coming into a new environment. New school, all eyes on me and trying to figure out who I was. But after getting through the chaos of first period and all the students, things started to calm down, slowly starting to get acclimated to the new school and environment with the students, but overall a good day," Scott said.

After the Dixon shooting, the high school added more security at the school entrance and added dozens of security cameras throughout the school.