Dixon, Iowa man sentenced to 6 years in prison on federal drug and gun charges

A Dixon, Iowa man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for federal drug and gun violations.

Officials with the Department of Justice say on Tuesday, 51-year-old Jamie Allen Fulton was sentenced by a United States district court judge for Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Fulton was sentenced to 72 months in prison, to be followed by a term of supervised released of four years. He was also ordered to pay $200 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

On July 26, 2019, Fulton pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted he conspired with others from at least January 2017 through October 24, 2018 to distribute meth.

Officials say Fulton sold meth twice during an undercover operation, leading to a search warrant being ordered for his home. During the search, officers found large amounts of meth and a loaded nine-millimeter pistol.

Officials say Fulton has prior federal felony convictions for Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine and Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, both of which caused him to be prohibited from legally owning firearms.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office - Special Operations Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the matter.

Fulton's case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make U.S. neighborhoods safer for everyone.