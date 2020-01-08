Dixon Police in Illinois are asking for public's help in finding a teen wanted on several warrants

The Dixon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in find 18-year-old Jared Mon.

He is wanted on three arrest warrants for Dangerous Drugs, Theft Under $500.00, Failure to Appear and an Ogle County arrest warrant for Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

There are additional charges pending in Lee County for Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and additional driving-related charges.

Mon has recently been observed driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape with Florida registration.

Anyone with information on Mon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.