Dixon arch recognized by Illinois House

The landmark arch in Dixon, Illinois, is 100 years old and Illinois lawmakers are helping celebrate.

Members of the House recognized the 100th Anniversary of the Dixon Memorial Arch through an honorary resolution brought forward by State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

The arch, also known as the “Victory Arch,” was built in May of 1919 to honor returning Lee County servicemembers. It was originally constructed as a temporary structure made of wood, but later was reinforced and made a permanent structure in 1924.

Over the years, it had to be rebuilt and eventually was replaced with a fiberglass version. The current structure, which accommodates the four-lane road that welcomes travelers to downtown was dedicated during Dixon’s Veterans Day celebration in 1985.

