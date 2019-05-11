Dixon man arrested after two men stabbed several times outside Drifter's Saloon

According to Dixon Police, two men were stabbed multiple times after a disturbance on the patio area of Drifter's Saloon.

In a press release, police say 29-year-old Balal Abdelhadi, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested Saturday and is facing charges of Armed Violence, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and Reckless Conduct.

Details are limited, but according to police, in the early morning hours on Saturday, police responded to the patio of Drifter's Saloon. Police say there was an altercation in which two men were stabbed "with a bladed object and sustained multiple injuries." The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Police later arrested Abdelhadi during a traffic stop after obtaining an arrest warrant.

His bond is set at $200,000, he is still in custody.

The press release also says, "The charges are merely an allegation and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty."