Have you seen this man?

The Dixon Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this man, wanted in connection to a theft.

Police say the theft happened at the Walmart in Dixon on August 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.) Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.