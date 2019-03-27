The accused Dixon High School shooter has been found unfit to stand trial

UPDATE 3/27/19: The accused Dixon High School shooter Matthew Milby has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

He is accused of going in his high school last May and opening fire. He was confronted by the school's resource officer who chased after him. Police say he then fired at Officer Mark Dallas who returned fire.

Milby was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Our sister station WIFR reported that on Tuesday, March 26th Milby was found unfit to stand trial, he will be evaluated by the Department of Human Services and put into an appropriate facility.

UPDATE 7/27: MAtt Milby was back in court today. The trial date of August 20th was vacated. Milby will be back in court on August 10th.

UPDATE 6/8: The trial hearing for Milby is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 8.

The live stream has ended.

UPDATE 6/7/18: Milby has pleaded not guilty to charges following last month's shooting at a Dixon High School.

His trial date will be set tomorrow morning at 10:30.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Illinois State Police have learned suspect Matthew Milby's mother purchased the weapon used in the shooting at Dixon High School. It was a 9mm Semi-Automatic Rifle, purchased in 2012. State police are currently pursuing leads to determine how Milby obtained access to the weapon.

They have also recovered surveillance video from inside the school; The video is currently being reviewed as part of the investigation

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.: The Dixon Police Department says Matthew A. Milby has been released from KSB Hospital and has been processed into the Lee County Jail.

Police say Milby has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class X Felonies. Bond has been set at $2 Million.

Authorities say the investigation is still open and ongoing, and more charges may be filed in the near future. The Illinois State Police is continuing their investigation into that incident.

UPDATE 7:48 a.m.: "I wouldn't have dreamed he would do this in a million years," Julie Milby said of her son, 19-year-old Matt Milby who is accused of firing a gun inside Dixon High School.

On Wednesday, May 16, officers were called to Dixon High School after reports of shots fired. Preliminary investigation showed the suspect, Matt, shot at the officer and the officer then returned fire. The officer, identified as Mark Dallas brought Matt down after returning fire. Matt was taken to the hospital and the Dixon police chief says he has non-life threatening injuries.

Julie told NBC that she did not believe he was trying to hurt anyone and suspects he was "thinking they were going to kill him." She said her son had been sad for so long.

According to Julie, Matt was on the football team but had been kicked off for smoking marijuana. She also said kids had stolen from him and his friends stopped talking to him, so he felt isolated.

Julie grew up with Officer Mark Dallas and told NBC they saw each other while she waited outside of the school yesterday. She was waiting for her son like other parents were, at this point she had no idea her son was the shooter.

According to Matt's mother, he was badly beaten by a 25-year-old in October and said other kids just watched. After being beaten, Julie says the principal, Dr. Grady would let him stay in his office.

The gun that Matt allegedly used belongs to Julie and it's her 91-year-old grandpa's gun. She told NBC it was a 9mm pistol.

From the last update on Matt's condition, he is still in the hospital. Julie said she was not allowed to see her son at the hospital.

No students or staff were injured during the shooting on Wednesday.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m.: Illinois State Police officials announced charges against Matthew A. Milby, 19, of Dixon, Illinois, for his involvement in a shooting which occurred at approximately 8:06 a.m., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Dixon High School.

Milby is currently being treated at a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved three charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class X Felonies, with a $2 million bond, against Milby. The investigation is still open and ongoing, and more charges may be filed in the near future. Milby is currently under 24 hour surveillance, and will be transported to jail upon his release from the hospital.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Dixon Police identified the school resource officer involved in the shooting as Officer Mark Dallas.

Dallas is a 15 year veteran of the Dixon Police Department. He has been assigned as the Dixon High School Resource Officer for the past 5 years. Police say Dallas was shot at numerous times by the suspect during the incident, but is unharmed.

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has tweeted out his appreciation for the officer involved in the Dixon school shooting.

Today, we should all be very thankful to school resource officer Mark Dallas for his bravery and quick action to immediately diffuse a dangerous situation at Dixon High School. — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) May 16, 2018





UPDATE 11:29 a.m.: Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell confirms the suspect is a 19-year-old former student of the high school.

The student was confronted by the resource officer assigned to the school after firing shots near the west gym. The suspect exited the school and ran, however, the officer chased after. While pursuing the suspect, the suspect fired several shots towards the officer and that is when the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

According to the police chief they believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials say the names of those involved are not being released at this time and the officer is being placed on paid administrative leave per protocol.

The police chief thanks the quick response to responding units and credits their response to no one being injured aside from the suspect.

APP USERS 11:20 a.m.: For app users, you can view the press conference by clicking here.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11 a.m.

FACEBOOK LIVE:

AERIAL VIEWS:

UPDATE 9:39 a.m.: KWQC's Emma Hogg was told by a witness that he heard 6-10 gunshots but couldn't see what was going on.

Just got off the phone with a man who works near the high school. He says he heard 6-10 shots, but couldn’t see what was going on. #DixonShooting @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 16, 2018



UPDATE 9:35 a.m.: Lee County Sheriff's Office has just sent a release saying the school has been evacuated.

The release reiterates the city manager's statement saying there were no injuries to students after the shooting.

NBC affiliate WREX spoke to a student inside the school. Brandon said hundreds of students were going over graduation details when they heard shots.

"All of a sudden out of nowhere you hear 'pop, pop, pop' which sounds like firecrackers and it's dead silence," Brandon said. "Teacher comes in saying, go, go, go! Everyone comes flooding out of the school running to the pizzeria. It was scary."

Brandon said he thought it was a senior prank at first. Then, he said the gym teacher ran in looking "white as a ghost."

"I never thought it'd happen in my town, my school," Brandon said. "You see all the school shootings online, across the country. That will never happen to me. That will never happen."

UPDATE 9:14 a.m.: On the Dixon High School's website they have a banner at the top of the page alerting parents they can pick up their children. They must have an ID to pick up their child.

The students are being bused from The Armory to Al Morrison Baseball Field.

PARENTS: High school students are being bused from The Armory to Al Morrison Baseball Field. Parents must have an ID to pickup their child. pic.twitter.com/N2RV3KVSCC — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 16, 2018





UPDATE: Dixon's city manager has confirmed there was a shooting at the high school.

A Dixon police officer confronted an armed male subject at the high school at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect shot at the officer and the officer then returned fire. The suspect was injured and has non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is receiving medical treatment and is in custody.

Dixon police believe the suspect acted alone and there is no further threat to public.

No students or staff were injured during the incident. Dixon High School and all Dixon Public Schools are on lockdown.

Peoria Avenue will be closed as multiple agencies are reporting to the area.

ORIGINAL: After receiving multiple reports of a shooting at a high school in Dixon, Illinois, police tell TV-6 there is no public threat.

Dixon police could not comment or confirm if there was a shooting, all they could say is there is no public threat and no threat to students.

This is a developing story and TV-6 is working to get more information.