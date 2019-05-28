Dixon school bus driver accused of driving drunk

A school bus driver is facing a dozen charges, including child endangerment, after police say he was intoxicated behind the wheel two weeks ago.

Timothy M. Cloutier, 55, of Dixon, was jailed for an incident which police say occurred on May 14.

Dixon Police said they began investigating after being alerted by the Illinois Central School Bus Company.

Cloutier is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, nine counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and a count of reckless conduct.

Police say Cloutier was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was unable to make bond.