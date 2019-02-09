Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas honored with Medal of Valor award

Lee County Sheriff John Simonton presented Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas with the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Medal of Valor award at the Illinois Sheriff’s Winter Conference in East Peoria, Illinois on Monday, February 4th.

Here is his nomination: On May 16, 2018 at 8:06 a.m., the Dixon Police Department received a report of an “Active Shooter” at the Dixon High School. The information was transmitted by the Dixon High School Resource Officer, Mark Dallas.

Officer Dallas was able to inform the responding officers that the suspect had fired several shots near the west gymnasium. At the time of the shots being fired, Officer Dallas was in the Athletic Director’s Office, which was in close proximity to the gymnasium. At that point, Officer Dallas exited the office and confronted the suspect. When confronted, the suspect exited the school and began running westbound on Armory Drive. Officer Dallas pursued the suspect. During the pursuit, the suspect turned and fired several rounds towards Officer Dallas. Officer Dallas returned fire and struck the suspect. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was taken into custody just west of the Dixon High School by Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Officer Dallas. The suspect was transported to the local hospital and received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

From the first shots fired by the suspect, to the time he was taken into custody, took only one minute and thirty seconds. Because of Officer Dallas’ heroic actions, countless lives were saved.

I was very proud to have had the opportunity to present this award to Officer Dallas.

