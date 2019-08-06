Do you have street legal lemonade?

This summer 36 states are requiring kids to purchase a permit to set up a lemonade stand, and the cost can run upwards of $175.00 depending on the state.

However, there are 14 states that do not require a permit for roadside refreshments. Among them are a couple of sisters who are pouring their way to entrepreneurship in North Dakota.

Sophia Johnson and her sister Isabella have been peddling plastic cups brimming with beverages on a dozen of street corners.

Sophia says, "I put five to ten dollars in my college fund every time I do a lemonade stand. I always like to do that to be prepared, because each time I do this I know I'm going to be saving up for my future."

Customers are sold on the customer mixture of fruity flavors the sister's stir up. Everything from regular lemonade, to pink lemonade, and more.

The Johnson sisters have the seal of approval from their mom. But it isn't as easy for others around the nation. Some kids get their stands shut down. It's no secret that 36 states put the squeeze on underage entrepreneurs.

In North Dakota the Preparer Act of 1989 made lemonade street vending legal without a permit.

Sophia and Isabella, are just a couple of girls making a stand for free enterprise... one sip at a time.

In Iowa, you do need a permit to have a lemonade stand and in Illinois, you do not need one.