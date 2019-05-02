Doctor shares graphic pics to warn against sleeping in contacts

A North Carolina eye doctor is sharing graphic photos of a patient with a serious eye ulcer to warn against the danger of sleeping in contacts.

Dr. Patrick Vollmert, an ophthalmologist with Vita Eye Clinic in Shelby, posted images on the clinic’s Facebook page showing someone suffering a cultured pseudomonas ulcer which the post says is “the direct result of sleeping in contact lenses.”

The eye featured in the photo is consumed with an ulcer which is colored green by a special dye used to highlight such infections.

Vollmert says this is the fourth case of the condition, which can cause permanent blindness, that he has treated at the clinic.

The ulcer involves bacteria which eats away at the cornea “in a matter of days leaving a soupy, white necrosis (dead tissue) in its wake,” according to the clinic Facebook post.

Vollmert says he started the patient in the photo on fortified antibiotic drops along with steroids to reduce permanent scarring.

“While this patient’s eye continues to drastically improve from baseline, she will very likely exhibit some form of residual vision loss even after treatment,” according to the post.

“To be very clear, I don’t ever recommend sleeping in any brand of SOFT contact lenses,” Vollmert says.

“The risks outweigh the benefits every time.”