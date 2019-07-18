Doctors say with heat index of 110 stay indoors

Our bodies are designed to regulate heat. The very young and very old aren't as strong at doing so, but when the heat index is as high as 110, doctors say heat-related illnesses are everyone's concern. Those who are on heart or blood pressure medication, or taking medicines that are diuretics must be especially cautious. And that it's better for everyone to stay inside unless they absolutely have to be outdoors.

"Our bodies start losing the ability to regulate this heat and along those lines, we start to develop symptoms," says Dr. David Kavanaugh, D.O. Emergency Department Medical Director of MercyOne Medical Center Clinton.

And Dr. Kavanaugh says those symptoms can be mild "where you get cramps in your muscles because you've lost some fluids, you've lost some electrolytes."

But they can progress to more serious symptoms or even life-threatening ones.

"Heat exhaustion when you start having headaches, your pulse gets faster, you start sweating light-headed and dizzy, progressing to the worse which is heat stroke. And that is where people start having an alteration of their level of consciousness. they are confused they are not acting themselves, they can completely pass out. their pulse gets very high, their blood pressure can get low. they can stop sweating altogether and they do damage to their organs and that's when they need medical attention. because it can be life-threatening," says Dr. Kavanaugh.

So how can you tell if someone is suffering from heat exhaustion or if it has progressed to a heat stroke?

A person will "go from profusely sweating with heat exhaustion to no sweating with heatstroke. Heat exhaustion you're still yourself you're still with it you feel bad you need to cool down, heatstroke is a true medical emergency," says Dr. Kavanaugh.

Dr. Kavanaugh says it's important to step away and find shade if you have to be out in the sun.

"Take breaks every ten to fifteen minutes (in the shade), during those breaks you have to hydrate, even if you don't think you're thirsty. If you're in this heat you can lose a liter of fluid every hour," says Dr. Kavanuah.

So, is water enough to keep us hydrated?

"We have so many sports drinks now, water is usually enough but if you can have some of both, that's even better," says Dr. Kavanaugh.

And even after the sun sets, doctors say it's best to remain just as vigilant in the evening.

