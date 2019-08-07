Documents show Dixon man charged after threatening "remember El Paso?" at Illinois McDonalds

A Dixon man is charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up a local McDonald's "like El Paso," according to a criminal complaint.

Ray Allen, 53, was arrested Monday after allegedly confronting two women at the McDonald's at 207 N. Galena Avenue.

According to the complaint, Allen said, “Remember El Paso? What if I brought a gun in here and shot up everyone like El Paso?”

Allen is charged with making a terrorist threat, falsely making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

Allen is being held at Lee County Jail on $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 14.

