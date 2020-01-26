Dog adopted by Ga. man with similar paralysis after being returned 3 times

A dog whose back legs are paralyzed has found a forever family in Georgia after he was returned three times in about five and a half years because his owners found his needs too tough to handle.

Darrell Rider and his wife, Sue Rider, adopted Bandit because Darrell and the dog are both paralyzed. They wanted Bandit to know he's not alone. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

Darrell Rider says adopting Bandit is special to him because they have a connection. He has been paralyzed from his waist down since birth, and Bandit has paralyzed lower extremities due to heart worm treatment, according to Gwinnett County, Georgia’s Operation Second Chance, or Jail Dogs.

“When you look at Bandit, if he was human, he’s me,” Darrell Rider said. “Going through what I went through in my life and growing up, life wasn’t easy, but you just gotta continue to move forward. The things I read about Bandit, the videos we saw, he kind of had the same mindset that I had.”

Darrell Rider and his wife, Sue Rider, picked up Bandit Wednesday afternoon after debating for awhile whether they could handle the dog’s special needs, which include helping him use the bathroom.

"This is something that would motivate Darrell, and it would help Bandit to know he's not alone out there," Sue Rider said.

During Bandit’s years in the Jail Dogs program, a series of inmates helped train him, spending 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with him. Prior to the Society of Humane Friends of Georgia providing the dog with custom-fitted wheels, he needed help just walking around.

Now, not only is Bandit going to a new home, but he will have three new brothers and sisters.

“How can you not fall in love with him?” Darrell Rider said.

