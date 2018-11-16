Dog credited with alerting owner of Burlington area house fire

A man and his girlfriend were able to escape from a burning house and they have his dog to thank. According to the Burlington Fire Department, Justin Coppage was home when fire swept through his house on Skunk River Road around 3:30 Friday morning.

He told firefighters his dog alerted him of the fire and he and his girlfriend were able to escape without being hurt.

The fire, located in the kitchen, extended all the way up into the attic. Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the home has heavy smoke and heat damage. The estimated loss is $80,000 for the structure and another $15,000 for its contents.

The cause is still being investigated.

