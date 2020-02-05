Dog dies after morning house fire in Davenport; crews investigating

A dog has died following a fire in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 4800 block of Brown Street for a report of a fire around 10 a.m.

The fire was put out and officials say they are not sure where it had started but it was on both levels of the home.

The fire chief on scene, tells TV6 no one was home at the time of the fire aside from the dog.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.