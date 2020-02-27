Dog dies in Moline house fire Wednesday

A dog died in a fire that broke out in a Moline home Wednesday night, the Moline Fire Department said Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., Moline firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2800 block of 17th Street, according to a media release.

The two-story building had moderate smoke showing from the outside. Firefighters quickly extinguished the main body of the fire in the kitchen area of the home, according to the release.

Multiple fire companies from multiple agencies were on scene for about two hours completing salvage and overhaul.

An extension of the fire was found throughout the structure and subsequently put out, according to the release.

The total amount of loss is around $40,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were removed from the home and, despite efforts by crews, one of them died.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The Moline Fire Department is investigating.

The fire department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.

