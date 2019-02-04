Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

Hill's Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The recall includes a variety of flavors involving the company's prescription diet and science diet brands.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient for dogs but ingestion of too much can lead to potential health issues including vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss.

When consumed at very high levels, it could lead to renal dysfunction.

Complete recovery is expected in most cases once they stop eating the food, which was sold through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

No dry dog foods, cat foods or treats are affected.

If you fed your dog this food and they are exhibiting any of these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact your vet.

You can read more on the recall on the FDA's website at this link.